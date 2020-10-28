Cyberpunk 2077 dev responds to death threats after third delay

Cyberpunk 2077 is the most anticipated game of 2020.but between the delays and the allegations of labor abuse at CD Projekt Red, it has had a rocky development cycle.CD Projekt Red has now announced a third delay, this time to Dec.

10, to the outrage of many fans.Andrzej Zawadski, a senior game designer at CD Projekt Red.has tweeted that the Cyberpunk 2077 team has been receiving death threats from some of these angry gamers.this latest delay has even the company’s most ardent supporters questioning their loyalty.It’s highly unusual for a game that’s already gone gold to announce yet another delay so close to release.Launching a game for 9 platforms is no easy feat, as CD Projekt Red said in its tweet.Cyberpunk 2077 will release on Dec.

10 (hopefully — fingers crossed) for PC and all major consoles