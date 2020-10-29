West Philadelphia Activist, 3 Others Facing Federal Charges Related To Riots Surrounding George Floyd Protests

Philly City Council Passes Bill To Limit Police Using Tear Gas, Rubber BulletsThe bill was introduced following the George Floyd protests in May.
U.S. Attorney's Offices Announces Federal Charges Against 4 Men In Relation To Violence Surrounding George Floyd ProtestsA West Philadelphia teacher and activist is among four men facing federal charges related to rioting surrounding the George Floyd protests in Philadelphia earlier this year.
Justice Department To Announce Federal Charges Related To Rioting During George Floyd Protests In PhiladelphiaMatt Petrillo reports.