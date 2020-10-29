Global  
 

West Philadelphia Activist, 3 Others Facing Federal Charges Related To Riots Surrounding George Floyd Protests

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 02:03s
West Philadelphia Activist, 3 Others Facing Federal Charges Related To Riots Surrounding George Floyd Protests
Matt Petrillo reports.

Philadelphia teacher and activist facing federal charges related to George Floyd riots

Four men -- including a social studies teacher -- were named Thursday in a federal indictment...
FOXNews.com


