Travis Roy, BU Hockey Player Paralyzed in 1995, Died on Thursday Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:44s - Published 5 minutes ago Travis Roy, BU Hockey Player Paralyzed in 1995, Died on Thursday Travis Roy, who inspired many after an accident in his first shift on the ice for Boston University, has died. He was 45. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this