How To Play The Mortgage Game To Get The Lowest Interest Rate Possible

Going through the mortgage approval process can be tedious, time-consuming, and stressful.

But working hard to get a lower interest rate is totally worth it.

According to Business Insider, prospective homebuyers should give themselves at least a few months to get prepared for the rigamarole.

First, get your credit score up as high as you can.

Second, get your debt-to-income ratio as low as you can.

Always pay on time, and pay off any credit card balances before applying for a new mortgage.