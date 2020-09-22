How To Play The Mortgage Game To Get The Lowest Interest Rate Possible

Black Friday is coming November 27. Business Insider reports that Best Buy is one of the major retailers to keep an eye on for deals. Best Buy's Black Friday 2020 sale features a Black Friday price guarantee to help shopper save all season long. It's a perk limited to My Best Buy members. Year after year, Best Buy provides significant price drops on everything. There will be deals on the latest TVs, speakers, headphones, laptops, gaming gear, and more.
On Friday, Apple shares fell as much as 5.6%. The drop comes after the tech giant's fiscal fourth-quarter figures failed to meet analysts' expectations. Business Insider reports the slide saw as much as $111 billion erased from Apple's market cap. The company beat estimates for overall revenue and profit. iPhone sales were well below Apple's expectations. Apple's updated phone lineup was released roughly one month later than usual.
Housing prices show no price of dropping, and overall, US wages have remained stagnant for years, if not decades. But according to Business Insider, there are still a few ways one can purchase a home without having to come up with a downpayment--if you're prepared to put in the work. Active and former members of the military can get a Veterans Affairs loan of up to $484,350 in 2019, often with a lower interest rate than a conventional mortgage.
iPhones are probably not the cleanest devices. But how can they be cleaned without getting damaged? Steve John told Business Insider how to clean an iPhone without damaging it. 1. Remove your phone case. 2. Turn the phone off and disconnect any attached cables. 3. Gently moisten your lint-free cloth with water. 4. Wipe lightly at the phone, applying minimal pressure. 5. Dry the phone with another clean cloth as soon as you are done.