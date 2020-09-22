Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

How To Play The Mortgage Game To Get The Lowest Interest Rate Possible

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:40s - Published
How To Play The Mortgage Game To Get The Lowest Interest Rate Possible

How To Play The Mortgage Game To Get The Lowest Interest Rate Possible

Going through the mortgage approval process can be tedious, time-consuming, and stressful.

But working hard to get a lower interest rate is totally worth it.

According to Business Insider, prospective homebuyers should give themselves at least a few months to get prepared for the rigamarole.

First, get your credit score up as high as you can.

Second, get your debt-to-income ratio as low as you can.

Always pay on time, and pay off any credit card balances before applying for a new mortgage.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Business Insider Business Insider Political opinion website that provides commentary on current events published by Insider Inc.

Best Buy Announces Black Friday Deals [Video]

Best Buy Announces Black Friday Deals

Black Friday is coming November 27. Business Insider reports that Best Buy is one of the major retailers to keep an eye on for deals. Best Buy's Black Friday 2020 sale features a Black Friday price guarantee to help shopper save all season long. It's a perk limited to My Best Buy members. Year after year, Best Buy provides significant price drops on everything. There will be deals on the latest TVs, speakers, headphones, laptops, gaming gear, and more.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:35Published
Apple Dips 4% After Disappointing iPhone Sales [Video]

Apple Dips 4% After Disappointing iPhone Sales

On Friday, Apple shares fell as much as 5.6%. The drop comes after the tech giant's fiscal fourth-quarter figures failed to meet analysts' expectations. Business Insider reports the slide saw as much as $111 billion erased from Apple's market cap. The company beat estimates for overall revenue and profit. iPhone sales were well below Apple's expectations. Apple's updated phone lineup was released roughly one month later than usual.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:38Published
Believe It Or Not, There Are Still Ways To Buy A House With No Money Down [Video]

Believe It Or Not, There Are Still Ways To Buy A House With No Money Down

Housing prices show no price of dropping, and overall, US wages have remained stagnant for years, if not decades. But according to Business Insider, there are still a few ways one can purchase a home without having to come up with a downpayment--if you're prepared to put in the work. Active and former members of the military can get a Veterans Affairs loan of up to $484,350 in 2019, often with a lower interest rate than a conventional mortgage.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published
How To Clean You iPhone Without Damaging It [Video]

How To Clean You iPhone Without Damaging It

iPhones are probably not the cleanest devices. But how can they be cleaned without getting damaged? Steve John told Business Insider how to clean an iPhone without damaging it. 1. Remove your phone case. 2. Turn the phone off and disconnect any attached cables. 3. Gently moisten your lint-free cloth with water. 4. Wipe lightly at the phone, applying minimal pressure. 5. Dry the phone with another clean cloth as soon as you are done.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:45Published

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

JTS Mortgage MInute 10/27/20 - Refinance Boom [Video]

JTS Mortgage MInute 10/27/20 - Refinance Boom

With mortgage rates as low as they are, it comes as no surprise that 2020 is experiencing a refinance boom. It's an excellent time to refinance to a lower interest rate, lower your monthly payments,..

Credit: WCBIPublished
The Home Loan Arranger // BBB Accredited & Local, Fast Closing [Video]

The Home Loan Arranger // BBB Accredited & Local, Fast Closing

The Home Loan arranger can help you take advantage of today's low interest rates! Consider refinancing with The Home Loan Arranger! Visit TheHomeLoanArranger.com or call 303.862.4742

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 05:33Published