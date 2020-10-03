Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

GOP Wisconsin

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
GOP Wisconsin
11/29/2020_GOPWisconsin

Republican party says hackers stole $2.3 million the head of the wisconsin republican party says hackers stole more than two million dollars from the party's account that was being used to help re-elect president donald trump in the key battleground state.

The party chairman says the party noticed the suspicious activity on october 22 and contacted the f-b-i on friday.

He says the f-b-i is currently investigating.

The news comes as trump and democratic rival joe biden campaign this week in wisconsin... a state trump won by fewer than 23,000 votes in 20-16.




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Supreme Court won't revive 6-day ballot deadline extension in Wisconsin, siding with GOP

Wisconsin is a key battleground state in the battle between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden.
Upworthy - Published

Trump campaign out $2.3 million after hack of Wisconsin GOP

Wisconsin GOP chairman says theft puts Trump at a disadvantage in the state.
Ars Technica - Published

Wisconsin GOP: Hackers Stole $2.3 Million

Hackers stole $2.3 million from the Wisconsin Republican Party's account that was being used to help...
Newsmax - Published Also reported by •Upworthy



Tweets about this

Metasine2

Metasine RT @JeffSharlet: First the black, white & blue anti-Black Lives Matter flag flew outside of Trump rallies, then on stage, next to the US fl… 1 second ago

lhaylett

lmh1 RT @AriBerman: And just like that 2 GOP judges on 8th Circuit cite Kavanaugh’s insane & factually inaccurate decision in Wisconsin case to… 3 seconds ago

mrsbeans57

Mikki *mask it or casket*🍁😻🐾🍷🍺🎶📚 RT @BellinHealth: ATTENTION all Wisconsin Residents! The National Guard is hosting a drive-thru COVID-19 testing day for all who live and… 4 seconds ago

gummalumm

Kelsey @TeganG_ So true! Any veterans in Wisconsin can reach out to Wisconsin Veterans Network for any assistance or just… https://t.co/X4wtJp3GaF 4 seconds ago

JChokonen

\.take_a_hike 🌪️☄️🦋 RT @tmj4: An investigation based on leaked documents from the Trump campaign shows it used demographic data to systematically dissuade vote… 7 seconds ago

WebForging

Keith Klein RT @cannabadger: Assembly Speaker Robin Vos: He won't lead and he won't deliver. Vote for Joel Jacobsen & save Wisconsin https://t.co/kDl… 7 seconds ago

hygypt

hygypt RT @ProjectLincoln: Lincoln Voters in WISCONSIN 🏴‍☠️ Demand Speaker Robin Vos ensure every vote is counted. 608-266-3387 @SpeakerVos 8 seconds ago

ChrisRo12739600

Chris Robles RT @brad_dickson: If you non-maskers were smarter and less selfish Nebraska-Wisconsin would be going forward. 9 seconds ago


Related videos from verified sources

Supreme Court OKs Election Day Mail-In Ballots To Count In Pennsylvania [Video]

Supreme Court OKs Election Day Mail-In Ballots To Count In Pennsylvania

Business Insider reports that the Supreme Court will allow Pennsylvania to count mail-in ballots received up to three days after Election Day. According to the New York Times, this is a win for..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published
Parties split on COVID campaigning [Video]

Parties split on COVID campaigning

Wisconsin GOP Chairman Andrew Hitt says his party is still running its ground game, while Dem chairman Ben Wikler says his party is doing more virtual events.

Credit: WISN     Duration: 08:26Published
Coronavirus Hat Trick: Three GOP Senators Test Positive For COVID-19 [Video]

Coronavirus Hat Trick: Three GOP Senators Test Positive For COVID-19

In the third such announcement since Friday, Sen. Ron Johnson on Saturday announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19. According to Business Insider, Sen. Johnson is the third Republican senator..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:34Published