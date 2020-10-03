GOP Wisconsin

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 7 minutes ago

Republican party says hackers stole $2.3 million the head of the wisconsin republican party says hackers stole more than two million dollars from the party's account that was being used to help re-elect president donald trump in the key battleground state.

The party chairman says the party noticed the suspicious activity on october 22 and contacted the f-b-i on friday.

He says the f-b-i is currently investigating.

The news comes as trump and democratic rival joe biden campaign this week in wisconsin... a state trump won by fewer than 23,000 votes in 20-16.