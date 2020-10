Colorado becoming a more attractive place to live thanks to COVID-19 Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 02:13s - Published 53 seconds ago Colorado becoming a more attractive place to live thanks to COVID-19 As if Denver's housing market wasn't cut throat enough, the new work from home culture created by COVID-19 has made Colorado an even more attractive place to live. Denver7's Russell Haythorn tells us more. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend POP-UP.THE NEW YORK GIANTS REPORTED APOSITIVE TODAY AS WELL.Shannon: AS IF DENVER'S HOUSINGMARKET WASN'T CUTTHROAT ENOUGH,THE NEW WORK FROM HOME CULTURECREATED BY COVID HAS MADE DENVERAN EVEN MORE POPULAR PLACE TOLIVE.Anne: IVAN RODRIGUEZ HAS MORE.





You Might Like

Tweets about this