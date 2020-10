Trump administration lifts endangered species protection for wolves Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 01:55s - Published 3 minutes ago Trump administration lifts endangered species protection for wolves The Trump administration on Thursday ended endangered species protection for gray wolves nationwide, rankling conservationists who contend wolves still are vulnerable — and raising the stakes in Colorado’s wolf reintroduction ballot battle in next week’s election. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Trump administration removes gray wolves from federal Endangered Species Act protection Environmentalists decried the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's decision as 'bad science' that will...

USATODAY.com - Published 4 hours ago







Tweets about this