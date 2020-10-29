|
|
|
People carry flowers and candles at Nice church virgil following deadly knife attack in France
People carry flowers and candles at Nice church virgil following deadly knife attack in France
After a deadly knife attack left people dead in Nice, France, crowds gathered outside a local cathedral to pay their respects to the victims of the attack on October 29.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Three people were killed in a knife attack in the French city of Nice. France's anti-terrorism...
Deutsche Welle - Published
Also reported by •WorldNews •CBC.ca •SBS
|
Three people have died in a knife attack at a church in Nice, in what France's President described as...
BBC News - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|