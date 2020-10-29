Global  
 

People carry flowers and candles at Nice church virgil following deadly knife attack in France

People carry flowers and candles at Nice church virgil following deadly knife attack in France

After a deadly knife attack left people dead in Nice, France, crowds gathered outside a local cathedral to pay their respects to the victims of the attack on October 29.


Deadly knife attack near church in French city of Nice leaves three dead

Three people were killed in a knife attack in the French city of Nice. France's anti-terrorism...
France attack: 'Islamist terrorist attack' leaves three dead

Three people have died in a knife attack at a church in Nice, in what France's President described as...
People of Nice gather outside the church in leaden silence [Video]

People of Nice gather outside the church in leaden silence

People were attacked with a knife killing three in the city of Nice, France, inside a church on Thursday (October 29), where people are now in leaden silence.

Police car speeds to scene of Nice 'terrorist attack' [Video]

Police car speeds to scene of Nice 'terrorist attack'

Police are seen speeding to the scene of a deadly knife attack in Nice, France, today (October 29).

Macron to deploy 4,000 more soldiers after three killed in church attack [Video]

Macron to deploy 4,000 more soldiers after three killed in church attack

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced that he will more than doublethe number of soldiers deployed to protect against terror attacks after threepeople were killed at a church in Nice. Mr..

