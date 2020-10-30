Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
Top Stories
• Video •
Live TV
Movie Reviews
Front Page News
Latest
One News Page
>
News Videos
>
Tigers eye AJ Hinch to take over as new manager
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Tigers eye AJ Hinch to take over as new manager
Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 01:00s - Published
2 minutes ago
Tigers eye AJ Hinch to take over as new manager | Brad Galli has more
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Sources: Hinch favorite to be Tigers' new manager
Former Houston Astros manager AJ Hinch is widely regarded as the favorite to become the next manager...
ESPN - Published
2 hours ago
Tweets about this
Bookmark
In the News 💡
Donald Trump
Coronavirus disease 2019
Walmart
Apple Inc.
Joe Biden
Republican Party
Democratic Party
Amazon
Germany
Google
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Tony La Russa
Colin Jost
Scarlett Johansson
Trevor Lawrence
Glenn Greenwald
Intercept
WORTH WATCHING
Trump: Biden is the worst presidential candidate in US history
How To Clean You iPhone Without Damaging It
Stocks rebound with tech in the lead
Airbus to stop burning cash, but lockdowns loom