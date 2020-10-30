Tigers eye AJ Hinch to take over as new manager Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 01:00s - Published 2 minutes ago Tigers eye AJ Hinch to take over as new manager | Brad Galli has more 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like Related news from verified sources Sources: Hinch favorite to be Tigers' new manager Former Houston Astros manager AJ Hinch is widely regarded as the favorite to become the next manager...

ESPN - Published 2 hours ago





Tweets about this

