Facebook Suffers 2 Million Daily Active User Decline In The US and Canada

Facebook's US and Canada daily user base dropped to 196 million for the third quarter,.

This is compared to 198 million for the second quarter, the company said in its earnings release.

Facebook's monthly active users also dropped, by one million, down to 255 million.

"As expected... we saw Facebook DAUs and MAUs in the US & Canada decline slightly from the second quarter 2020 levels which were elevated due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic," CFO Dave Wehner.

Many Facebooks users are moving towards Instagram and Tiktok.