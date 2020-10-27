Global  
 

Court Order: Late ballots will be separated

Video Credit: KIMT - Published
Court Order: Late ballots will be separated
Republicans like the ruling. DFL hates it.

He's calling for./// a circuit court of appeals is now ruling absentee ballots received after election day in minnesota should be separated from the rest of ballots.

A three?

"*judge panel of the 8th circuit court of appeals says this should be done in case a future order makes those ballots invalid.

Minnesota secreatry of state steve simon calls the decision unnecessarily disruptive... and says its timing and substance is deeply "this could have been decided months ago, and it should have been.

As of early august, we had a set of rules in place that all political parties in this state signed onto, and all political actors.

We put those rules into place for our august primary election on august 11th, and instead for no apparent reason.the case was decided five days before a national election."

The republican party of minnesota says it applauds today's




