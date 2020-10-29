10-29-20 SCORES: Unbeaten New Hartford earns another shutout in girls soccer win over CVA

Video Credit: WKTV - Published 7 minutes ago

Highlights and scores from Thursday, October 29, 2020.

Tonight in a tri-valley league match-up - both on the boys and girls side of things.

We'll start on the boys side earlier this evening.

This one played at the don.

Don edick field in new hartford.

--- early first half - spartans already a 1-0 lead.

They're looking for more.

Nice run by nick linder - cuts back and fires.

Stopped by thunder keeper lucas rich and he hangs on following a deflection off his defender.

--- late in the half - new hartford another chance.

Gaetano fornino...his shot is blocked...follows it up and sends that one through.

Spartans go up by two.

--- so n-h looking to go into the break up two.

The thunder have other ideas - maxwell hall with the shot - there to put home the rebound is adin day.

We're back to a one- goal game.

--- it'd stay that way for most of the second half - but with around 12 minutes to go - spartans get some breathing room.

Off the cross - hunter maidment chests it to fornino who settles and buries it... (((score))) ...his second goal of the game - chase giambrone had the other as new hartford wins this one 3-1.

On the girls side of things - the spartans enter on a tear at 8-0 coming in.

They look to keep it rolling against the 4-4 thunder.

--- c-v-a keeper hailey looman was tested early and often.

And was up to the task.

10 minutes in - anna rayhill muscles her way ahead.

Just looman to beat and the thunder sophomore says no.

--- about two minutes later - spartans with a corner.

Playing pinball in the box - willa pratt gets a foot on it but looman with the dive - gets her hands on it and hangs on.

Part an 11- save performance.

--- just seconds after that save though - new hartford relentless on the attack.

Rayhill with a burst of speed frees up and lets it fly.

Looman gets a piece but can't get all of it.

That's in and the spartans finally break through.

--- three minutes later - spartans keep on coming.

Erin rayhill - along the end line.

Great feed back door and allison falvo there to put it away... (((score))) ...falvo would score another in the second half.

New hartford with its eighth shutout in nine games this year.

They're still perfect with a 3-nil win.

Elsewhere tonight - mount markham a 7-0 win over oriskany.

Sharing the wealth - we've heard of six different goal scorers for the mustangs.

--- r-f-a shuts out camden 4-nil.

Grace engelbert with a pair for the black knights.

(((change))) boys side - westmoreland- oriskany over utica academy of science 4-zip.

Caleb miller scoring twice for the bulldogs - trevor tamburno a goal and two assists.

--- clinton tops mount markham 3-zip.

Daniel frank - sam contanzo and jack saunders the warriors scorers.

(((change))) poland a 5-0 win over little falls- dolgeville.

Kade ozog two goals - two assists.

--- frankfort-schuyler 2-0 over herkimer.

Roman harrod and daniel shmat the scorers.

