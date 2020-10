Church bells toll in France for victims of Nice attack Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:34s - Published 3 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:34s - Published Church bells toll in France for victims of Nice attack Churches across the nation tolled their bells, or more precisely, rang the death knell, at 3 pm to honor the victims of a terror attack at a church in Nice on Thursday, October 29. 0

