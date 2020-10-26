Mahathir Mohamad's RIGHT TO PUNISH FRENCH tweet deleted | Oneindia News
Twitter has finally deleted a tweet from former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad after France's Secretary for Digital Sector Cedric O condemned the post and urged Twitter to suspend the account and said in a tweet: "If not, Twitter would be an accomplice to a formal call for murder." #MahathirMohamad #Nice #Islam