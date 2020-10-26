Mahathir Mohamad's RIGHT TO PUNISH FRENCH tweet deleted | Oneindia News Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:29s - Published 3 minutes ago Mahathir Mohamad's RIGHT TO PUNISH FRENCH tweet deleted | Oneindia News Twitter has finally deleted a tweet from former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad after France's Secretary for Digital Sector Cedric O condemned the post and urged Twitter to suspend the account and said in a tweet: "If not, Twitter would be an accomplice to a formal call for murder." #MahathirMohamad #Nice #Islam 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Malaysian ex-PM Mahathir says Muslims 'have right to kill French' Rest of World News: Malaysia's former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad said that Muslims had a right...

Upworthy - Published 17 hours ago







Tweets about this