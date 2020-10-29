Khloe Kardashian insists Kim's island party was the safest thing she could imagine

Khloe Kardashian Tested Positive for Covid-19 Earlier this Year
The reality star confirmed she was diagnosed in a preview clip of the family’s hit reality show "Keeping Up with the Kardashians”.
She said her symptoms included coughing, shaking, along with cold and hot flushes.
The video clip was released a day after her sister was heavily criticised for a lavish 40th birthday party on a private island.
Kim Kardashian West defended the gathering by saying everyone had “multiple health screens”.
Khloe Kardashian has revealed she was diagnosed with coronavirus earlier thisyear. The reality TV star, 36, said she had a “really bad” spell with theillness, with symptoms including vomiting, shaking and a severe headache.
