Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kim Kardashian slammed for tone-deaf post about extravagant 40th birthday bash

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:55s - Published
Kim Kardashian slammed for tone-deaf post about extravagant 40th birthday bash

Kim Kardashian slammed for tone-deaf post about extravagant 40th birthday bash

Kim Kardashian has come under fire on social media for sharing posts about a birthday party she held on a private island for family and friends amid the pandemic.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian American television and social media personality

Kim Kardashian West’s ‘Humble' Private Island Birthday Party [Video]

Kim Kardashian West’s ‘Humble' Private Island Birthday Party

Kim Kardashian West has caused a storm on social media by posting pictures of her ‘humble’ 40th birthday party on Twitter. Guests were jetted to a private island and pictured without masks, it also appears nobody at the party practised social distancing. The reality star said guests quarantined and undertook two weeks of health screens before travelling. Kardashian West said the event left her "humbly reminded of how privileged my life is”. But TV personality Piers Morgan was not happy, slamming the grotesque display of faux-gratitude branding Kardashian West a ‘tone-deaf imbecile’. Report by Shoulderg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:39Published

Kim Kardashian 'humbly' has 40th birthday party on private island

 The reality star says she held the trip "after two weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine".
BBC News

Kim Kardashian Booked Private Island, 777 Plane for 40th Birthday

 Kim Kardashian did it BIG for her big 4-0 ... renting out a private island for a week of birthday celebrations. The bday getaway was super lavish ... our sources..
TMZ.com

Related news from verified sources

Kim Kardashian Snubs Kanye West: He Doesn't Make Me Happy!

Kim Kardashian Snubs Kanye West: He Doesn't Make Me Happy! Despite her somewhat tone deaf complaints about her birthday party being ruined , we wish Kim...
WorldNews - Published

Peter Frampton Blasts Kim Kardashian's 'Insensitive' Birthday Post

Guitar hero Peter Frampton has hit back at Kim Kardashian West's birthday post as out of touch and...
Upworthy - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Peter Frampton Calls Out Kim Kardashian Over 'Insensitive' Birthday Post | Billboard News [Video]

Peter Frampton Calls Out Kim Kardashian Over 'Insensitive' Birthday Post | Billboard News

Peter Frampton Calls Out Kim Kardashian Over 'Insensitive' Birthday Post | Billboard News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 01:17Published
Kim Kardashian West rented out an island for her birthday [Video]

Kim Kardashian West rented out an island for her birthday

Kim Kardashian West rented out an entire island for her 40th birthday celebrations, where she and 40 friends soaked up the sun in peace.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:50Published
NEWS OF THE WEEK: Kim Kardashian was warned 'not to step foot in White House' for fear of damaging reputation [Video]

NEWS OF THE WEEK: Kim Kardashian was warned 'not to step foot in White House' for fear of damaging reputation

Kim Kardashian was warned "not to step foot in that White House" over fears teaming up with United States President Donald Trump would damage her reputation.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published