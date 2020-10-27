Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

KJ Apa, Michael Bay Stir Up Controversy With Pandemic-Inspired Film 'Songbird'

Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 02:39s - Published
KJ Apa, Michael Bay Stir Up Controversy With Pandemic-Inspired Film 'Songbird'

KJ Apa, Michael Bay Stir Up Controversy With Pandemic-Inspired Film 'Songbird'

KJ Apa and producer Michael Bay are stirring up some controversy with the release of the trailer for their pandemic-inspired film "Songbird", with critics calling it "tone-deaf" and "insensitive." Plus, more of our daily download, including Kanye West's special - yet haunting - 40th birthday present for Kim Kardashian.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Sofia Carson Says Filming 'Songbird' Was Almost Like Live Theater

Sofia Carson is opening up a little about her new movie Songbird! The 27-year-old actress and singer...
Just Jared Jr - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Songbird Movie - COVID-23 - Pandemic Film [Video]

Songbird Movie - COVID-23 - Pandemic Film

Plot synopsis: Four years into quarantine the virus has changed and so have we... In the terrifying thriller SONGBIRD, the COVID-23 virus has mutated and the world is in its fourth year of lockdown...

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:48Published