Spotify Soars Past 300 Million Monthly Active Users

Spotify revealed in its latest earnings release that it now has 320 million monthly active users.


Spotify hits 320 million monthly active users

In its latest quarterly financial report, Spotify announced that it had crossed 320 million active...
TechCrunch


