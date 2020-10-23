Ariana Grande releases positions
Ariana Grande has released her new album 'positions' featuring The Weeknd, Doja Cat and Ty Dolla $ign.
Ariana Grande fires back at songwriter over 7 Rings rip-off allegationsAriana Grande has slammed a little-known songwriter for alleging she ripped off his song for her 7 Rings hit.
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Are Engaged, Ariana Grande Album Covers & More | Billboard NewsGwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are officially engaged, Ariana Grande teases some major album covers and celebrities speak out on the Supreme Court.
Ariana Grande Unveils Different Version for Upcoming Album 'Positions' | Billboard NewsAriana Grande showed off the three different versions of her 'Positions' album cover on Tuesday morning (Oct. 27), with glamorous images shot by director Dave Meyers.