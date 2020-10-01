Mike Keith, voice of the Tennessee Titans, previews this weekend's game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 2 days ago

Just as usual, focusing to just rape and ginger ringing you smart string.

Now john, it has been a law has been a wet week obviously and we need it to friday.

It is october thirtieth.

Tell what weekend coming up.

Can't wait.

The big ball game coming up against the tennessee titans in the cincinnati.

Our friend mike keith, the voice of the titans joining us at my morning ... good morning to look were to talk a lot about the titan cincinnati game.

I just gotta ask you to give the titans a bi, big word of congratulations there comeback skills even though they dropped the game last week against another undefeated team phenomenal second-half forward.

The titans were on absolute fire ... we did a good job and not totally surprising that you keep a tight veteran club grown team players who could make adjustments coaching staff that can make adjustments comeback against what is the last undefeated team in the nfl.

The birds, the disappointment, however how they played the first 35 minutes not exist, but how they like the last 25 this weekend and cincinnati gotta ge up better.

See tannehill is a guy like consider your old brother and rob is like dirty old lossless burger use of said work is writer i i going to get cincinnati even though the bengals are what five 505 and one guys never take a victory for ... usually when you buy the trophy when you were back cincinnati bengal borough is on the verge of several nfl record ... he has been phenomenal last week to get cleveland 400 yard research to and ran that first time, and if so better with rope 100 and all run it is layers like that again another rookie see her hh read what regretted georgia tyler boyd and upstanding receivers.

They have weapons.

There were white chip the cincinnati bengals are vita when a down the direct were hoping just to i think the entire fl has got a hit list ou on derek and her best to keep his carrying was rushing down t an absolute minimum is this going to be able to enable if you will get a hill to make other alternatives or better be able to exploit the bengals rushing ... what you're what is your take on the big rushing defense suspect this year.

They are certainly gear up to stop derek still want to run derek but wha it set up for you and if they guys in the box and they are in, sat on stopping to think we are in the where we can make band off and get guys open down thing bill on each other and that's what the type lies in the what is the other.

What are the other two or three it to use to gain the make sure the titans walk away or run away ... with the victory this week ... it's coming down pressure me the titans haven't had enough pressure sacking the quarterback joe borough was the exact 28 times this year in seven games.

The titans need to get those that numbers up starting this weekend.

The othe venues spot tackling use of a deal.

In this game borough throws a ball of bay swinging out of the back of my fifth row to the middle big picture of it or all of the fair at lettuce when you're in the open for you when you're in opens and you got a knock at gotta make the tackle got a spot tackle.

That's what the fight.

I also the site more over all performance from their height in in this game tight ends are a big rack or in this op-ed that we get three catches for 16 yards last week you get the steelers when this offense is rolling john smith, anthony works for michael jeff' way there all involved in the often they need to be involved sunday.

It's a if this weekend's game against cincinnati comes out of field-goal what's the confidence level skills ... i think the confidence level is high.

That's a that's a link for the titans right now, but certainly ask about lotta peopl asking about just out why my wife right.

I said that the kind of worried what you know you guys go to bethel just read that compensated what you watch in this chip paul brown's lady because it is right on the of the ohio river often very windy.

We played up there will go when stayed 70 miles an hour is set sunday could have stayed when five miles an hour so that often the fact in the kicking game at cincinnati the voice of the tennessee titans and soon to be inducted into the tennessee radio hall.

Stick