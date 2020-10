Euro zone GDP jumps, but new lockdowns loom large Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:36s - Published 2 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:36s - Published Euro zone GDP jumps, but new lockdowns loom large Euro zone GDP grew more than expected in the third quarter, but with new lockdowns coming into force few economists are confident about the coming months. Julian Satterthwaite reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this