Taish- Review | Harshvardhan Rane, jim Sarbh, Pulkit Samrat, Sanjeeda Shaikh | ZEE5

Taish is a story of two friends whose life changes after a secret from their past takes them head to head with a gangster and triggers a chain of violent incidents.

The ZEE5 Original Film, Directed by Shaitan fame Bejoy Nambiar, stars Harshvardhan Rane, Jim Sarbh, Pulkit Samrat, Sanjeeda sheikh and Kriti Kharbanda in lead roles.

Abhimanyu Singh, Saurabh Sachdeva play the supporting roles.

Here’s our review of Taish:


Funk song: Taish's first track has Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda and Jim Sarbh grooving to some typical Punjabi beats

Taish stars Pulkit Samrat, Harshvardhan Rane, Jim Sarbh, Kriti Kharbanda and Sanjeeda Shaikh in...
Bollywood Life - Published

Pulkit Samrat shares romantic birthday wish for Kriti Kharbanda, says 'life is fun with you'

On the work front, Kriti Kharbanda will be seen in the Bejoy Nambiar directorial "Taish", which is...
DNA - Published


filmibeat

FilmiBeat Taish Twitter Review: Netizens Call Pulkit Samrat And Harshvardhan Rane's Film A Must Watch https://t.co/DSuS9YvgGZ… https://t.co/ht92lZR9uZ 5 hours ago

SujayataR

Sujayata Deb Roy “Taish” is a film where the three major lead role actors - Harshvardhan Rane, Jim Sarbh and Pulkit Samrat are the k… https://t.co/CYv2K7umH6 1 day ago

KritiKFC

Kriti Kharbanda 👑 RT @Spotboye: VERDICT- ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ #Taish starring #HarshvardhanRane, #JimSarbh, #PulkitSamrat, #SanjeedaShaikh , #KritiKharbanda Is A Stunn… 1 day ago

BNN_Breaking

Breaking News 🇸🇴 #Taish Movie Review: Harshvardhan Rane, Jim Sarbh, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda Starrer Is A Stunning, Brilliant… https://t.co/y88hs4ZYcj 1 day ago

Spotboye

SpotboyE VERDICT- ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ #Taish starring #HarshvardhanRane, #JimSarbh, #PulkitSamrat, #SanjeedaShaikh , #KritiKharbanda… https://t.co/vs98pVIsFS 1 day ago

PeepingMoon

PeepingMoon #TaishReview: #JimSarbh, #PulkitSamrat and #HarshvardhanRane's dull revenge-drama is all style and no substance Ra… https://t.co/PVeiv7mfbx 1 day ago

SeeLatest

See Latest Taish Movie Review: Pulkit Samrat, Harshvardhan Rane and Jim Sarbh emerge in the high-class action-packed entertain… https://t.co/9tkc5jAc7w 1 day ago

bhavna_0111

Bhavi RT @SeeLatest: #TaishReview: #PulkitSamrat, #HarshvardhanRane, and Jim Sarbh emerge in the high-class action-packed entertainer @PulkitSam… 1 day ago


Taish team on working in an ensemble project and their offscreen equations [Video]

Taish team on working in an ensemble project and their offscreen equations

The Taish team - director Bejoy Nambiar and actors Pulkit Samrat, Jim Sarbh, Harshvardhan Rane, Kriti Kharbanda, and Sanjeeda Shaikh - got chatting with Hindustan Times about the film-cum-web series,..

Pulkit Samrat Talks About His ‘Angry Young Man’ Character In Taish; Shares Update On Fukrey 3 [Video]

Pulkit Samrat Talks About His ‘Angry Young Man’ Character In Taish; Shares Update On Fukrey 3

After winning hearts with his impeccable comic timing and on-screen romance, the very talented Pulkit Samrat is all set to leave us in awe with his ‘deadly’ character in Taish. It’s the kind of..

Taish's Bejoy Nambiar and his cast break down trailer [Video]

Taish's Bejoy Nambiar and his cast break down trailer

We sat down with director Bejoy Nambiar and his cast of Pulkit Samrat, Jim Sarbh, Kriti Kharbanda, and Sanjeeda Sheikh, to really break down the trailer, the characters, the references, the mood, and..

