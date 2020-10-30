Kaali Khuhi- Review | Shabana Azmi, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Riva Arora| Netflix India

Kaali Khuhi is the story of a Punjab village that has an evil ritual which causes female infanticide.

The age old ritual is now haunting the village as an evil spirit has come alive from the black well where the souls and bodies of many victims lay.

Ow, its upto a 10 year old girl Shivangi, played by Riva Arora, to save the cursed village.

The Netflix Original directed by Terrie Samundra, stars Shabana Azmi, Leela Samson and Satyadeep Misra.

Here’s our review of the film: