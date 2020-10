Sardar Patel: Why is his birthday celebrated as Ekta Diwas? | Oneindia News

The struggle to unite India was nearly as great as the struggle to free India and the man we can credit for the mammoth task of creating India's map as we know it today is Sardar Vallabbhai Patel.

We tell you why his birth anniversary is celebrated as Ekta Diwas or National Unit Day.

