Former GOP Chair, Maryland Lt. Gov. Michael Steele Says He's Voting For Joe Biden Another prominent Maryland Republican is not voting for President Donald Trump in the 2020 general election.

C'mon, Get Happy: Trump Admin Siphons Off $300M From CDC To Tell Americans To Cheer Up



The Trump administration is determined to remain upbeat in the face of over 200,000 Americans dead from the novel coronavirus. According to Business Insider, it's diverted over $300 million in funding.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:35 Published on September 26, 2020