Deadly earthquake strikes Turkey and Greece Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:05s - Published 1 minute ago Deadly earthquake strikes Turkey and Greece An earthquake has killed at least 14 people and injured 400 in Turkey and on the Greek island of Samos. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Tsunami hits marina in Izmir, Turkey



Footage captured the terrifying moment a tsunami swept out of a marina in Izmir, Turkey, on Friday October 30. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:28 Published 2 hours ago Earthquake in Greece and Turkey



Locals and officials search for survivors at a collapsed building after a strong earthquake struck the Aegean Sea on Friday and was felt in both Greece and Turkey, where some buildings collapsed in the.. Credit: Yahoo News Duration: 01:30 Published 2 hours ago Several fatalities after earthquake hits Turkey



A strong earthquake struck the Aegean Sea on Friday and was felt in both Greece and Turkey, where some buildings collapsed in the coastal province of Izmir, authorities said. Adam Reed reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:17 Published 3 hours ago

