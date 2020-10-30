Global  
 

Powerful 7.0-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Western Turkey and Nearby Greek Island

Powerful 7.0-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Western Turkey and Nearby Greek Island
Both countries have experienced dozens of aftershocks.

Strong sea earthquake topples buildings in Turkey

A strong earthquake struck Friday between the Turkish coast and the Greek island of Samos, collapsing...
Turkish health minister: 4 dead, 120 injured in earthquake

A strong earthquake struck Friday between the Turkish coast and the Greek island of Samos, collapsing...
Earthquake Rattles Western Turkey and Greece, Leveling Buildings

The quake was centered off the coast of Samos, a Greek island, and caused major damage in the western...
iamtarique

Tazzzz RT @MailOnline: Mini-tsunami sweeps into resorts after powerful 7.0-magnitude earthquake flattens buildings in Turkey https://t.co/NlNDlA3z… 1 minute ago

FLATEARTHCENTER

flatearth world news Moment building collapses in Turkey after 7.0 magnitude earthquake https://t.co/oYWjxrJNwM via @MailOnline 5 minutes ago

missdykegeo_CHS

Miss Dyke 🌍 RT @GeographyCCHS: Dramatic moment survivors pulled from rubble as quake hits Turkey https://t.co/BZWxiJ1OO7 @MailOnline 16 minutes ago

rakyatkecilaja

Rakyat Biasa aja RT @RakeshB36568801: #Earthquake of magnitude 6.9 hits Greece and Turkey A #tsunami floods the town of #Seferihisar southwest of #Izmir in… 28 minutes ago

QHCNMzxPgAQ6iIc

ウサギ@usukura kazuo RT @QuickTake: DEVELOPING: A powerful earthquake collapsed more than a dozen buildings in Turkey’s Aegean port city of Izmir, its mayor sai… 44 minutes ago

Gandhi_ray

Ray Gandhi MSc, RMN. RT @MailOnline: At least six buildings collapsed in the Turkish city of Izmir https://t.co/XR9ciswcq6 https://t.co/sMXGEpBfW9 49 minutes ago

M_NumanCh

CH Numan 🇵🇰 RT @AamirGhazanfarS: @SMQureshiPTI @MevlutCavusoglu Powerful 6.6 magnitude earthquake hits Turkey and Greek islands 🤲 https://t.co/POOnC6cZ… 2 hours ago

eddiebcalvary

Eddie Bennett RT @MailOnline: Powerful 6.6 magnitude earthquake hits Turkey and Greek islands https://t.co/sOPQk8DpTn https://t.co/hxZHb8uPEt 2 hours ago


Deadly earthquake strikes Turkey and Greece [Video]

Deadly earthquake strikes Turkey and Greece

An earthquake has killed at least 14 people and injured 400 in Turkey and on the Greek island of Samos.

Turkey quake: Homes shaken as Izmir hit with major tremor [Video]

Turkey quake: Homes shaken as Izmir hit with major tremor

Footage showed homes in Izmir, Turkey swaying as the region was hit by a major earthquake.The magnitude 7 quake hit off the coast of Izmir province, north of the Greek island of Samos.

Dust rises from collapsed buildings in Turkish city after powerful earthquake [Video]

Dust rises from collapsed buildings in Turkish city after powerful earthquake

A powerful 7.0 magnitude earthquake has hit Turkey's Aegean coast, north of the Greek island of Samos.Footage filmed by Sarbaros Bansal shows dust from collapsed buildings in Izmir, Turkey.

