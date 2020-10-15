Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Biden rally in Des Moines

Video Credit: KIMT - Published
Biden rally in Des Moines
KIMT News 3 covers Joe Biden's campaign stop in Des Moines, IA.

In their cars listening to the former v?

"*p's message.

Biden's iowa event taking place shortly after one at the iowa state fairgrounds in des moines.

The event was closed to most members of the media.

In fact ?

"* i had to watch the rally as it was live streamed from biden's campaign website.

The majority of his speech was spent criticizing president trump's response to the covid?

"*19 imagine if he had told us in january how dangerous this was and took action.

It's estimated there would be over 130 thousand people still alive.

Biden also accused the president of politicizing the race for a vaccine and not providing enough resources for schools and businesses to reopen safely.

Live in mason city, nick thanks nick.

Right now ?

"* real clear politics has biden leading trump in the polls by slightly more than 1 point.

Tonight on kimt news 3 at six.

You'll hear what biden had to say during his stop




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

WATCH: Biden Blasts Trump’s ‘Mental Acuity,’ Mocks Him as ‘Stable Genius’ Who Thinks ‘Wind Power Causes Cancer’

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden blasted President Donald Trump's mental acuity during a...
Mediaite - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

President Trump and Joe Biden make their final pitches in Minnesota and Iowa [Video]

President Trump and Joe Biden make their final pitches in Minnesota and Iowa

President Trump will be at the Rochester International Airport at 5 pm Friday. Joe Biden is scheduled to campaign in Des Moines.

Credit: KIMTPublished
Biden To Trump: ‘Promise’ You’ll Leave The Country? [Video]

Biden To Trump: ‘Promise’ You’ll Leave The Country?

President Donald Trump has begun vowing never to return to certain states if he loses the election. After he floated leaving the country altogether, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden replied,..

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:47Published
President Trump holds campaign rally with thousands in attendance at Des Moines airport [Video]

President Trump holds campaign rally with thousands in attendance at Des Moines airport

President Donald Trump made a return trip to Des Moines, his first to Iowa in two months, with just 20 days to go until Election Day.

Credit: WHO     Duration: 02:22Published