Biden rally in Des Moines

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 1 day ago

KIMT News 3 covers Joe Biden's campaign stop in Des Moines, IA.

In their cars listening to the former v?

"*p's message.

Biden's iowa event taking place shortly after one at the iowa state fairgrounds in des moines.

The event was closed to most members of the media.

In fact ?

"* i had to watch the rally as it was live streamed from biden's campaign website.

The majority of his speech was spent criticizing president trump's response to the covid?

"*19 imagine if he had told us in january how dangerous this was and took action.

It's estimated there would be over 130 thousand people still alive.

Biden also accused the president of politicizing the race for a vaccine and not providing enough resources for schools and businesses to reopen safely.

Live in mason city, nick thanks nick.

Right now ?

"* real clear politics has biden leading trump in the polls by slightly more than 1 point.

Tonight on kimt news 3 at six.

You'll hear what biden had to say during his stop