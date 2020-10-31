Trinity Gay conviction upheld 10.30.20

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 3 days ago

The Kentucky Supreme Court has upheld the conviction of the man who killed Trinity Gay.

Chazerae Taylor was convicted of wanton murder in 2018 and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The kentucky supreme court disagreed with taylor's argument that his actions had not been the primary cause of gay's death.

The 15-year-old was the daughter of olympian tyson gay.

Taylor... and three other men... were involved in the shootout.