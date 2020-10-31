Trinity Gay conviction upheld 10.30.20
The Kentucky Supreme Court has upheld the conviction of the man who killed Trinity Gay.
The kentucky supreme court disagreed with taylor's argument that his actions had not been the primary cause of gay's death.
Gay was killed in 2016 when she was caught in the crossfire during a shootout outside a restaurant in Lexington.
The 15-year-old was the daughter of olympian tyson gay.
Taylor... and three other men... were involved in the shootout.