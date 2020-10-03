High School Highlight Reel: 10-30-20 Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 3 minutes ago High School Highlight Reel: 10-30-20 LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) - It's Halloween time and in the city of Lexington and the Lexington area there are some truly scary teams. On Friday, LCA takes on their fourth number one ranked team of the season in Pikeville. Also Bryan Station lost by a point to start the season and they have been rolling ever since, but Dunbar would give them a game. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend And c1 3 highlight reel halloween edition. I'm black panther and this is so our game of the week wasn't official at 11 p-m. L-c-a pikeville born from covid cancelations, but what a treat. L-c-a the top team in 2-a. Pikeville the top ranked team in 1-a. The two number ones facing off in lexington good enough for your game of the week. No xavier brown tonight...just got an offer from virgina. Would they miss him? Third quarter. Drew nieves to jeff selby. Short pass, but selby does the rest. Takes it 33 yards for the score. 21-6 l-c-a. Eagles strong defense as well. Neil dickey sack. Tyler morris with the carry. Weaves in and out of defenders. 23 yards for the touchdown. 28-6 l-c-a. Isaac mcnamee passes picked off by mason moore and he's going to the house. Touchdown l-c-a 35-6 l-c-a wins this one 35 to 13. They're off next week so their next game is in the playoffs. A confidence builder? They've beaten three number one ranked teams this season. Lafayette hosting lexington catholic. Stephen dawahare hits noah king for c1 3 the nice gain. Lex cath ball now. Blake busson on the jet sweep. Finds a seam and takes it deep into generals territory. Second quarter, jack gohman on the keeper scores from inches out. 21-0 lex cath. Stephen dawahare with a deep pass to tanner pace. 45 yard gain. Lex cath wins big over lafayette...43 to nothing. Just a couple of miles down the road.. Tates creek taking on pulaski county.. 3rd quarter.. Commodores going for it on 4th and inches.. Ke'shon douthitt is going to get the first down and then some.. He'd get taken down inside the 25. A few plays later though.. This one's heading the other way.. Jerricho dixon with the leaping grab.. And he's got some daylight.. Almost finds the endzone on the pick. No matter though.. Maroons would take advantage.. Donovan abbott will take this one into the endzone. That would make it 28-19. Pc goes onto win 42- 19. To frankfort now.. Mercer county and western hills.. 1q action.. On 4th down.. Brayden dunn says no sir.. A power bomb.. Compliments of captain insano there.. Turnover on downs. Wolverines defense responds right back though.. First the tip.. And then the pick by dylan mcgaughey. Western hills would go three and out though on the ensuing possession. Titans offense wakes up on the very next possession.. Trosper buchanan fakes out the entire defense on the bootleg.. And will find pay dirt. Titans go up 6-0. They win it 26-12. We are halfway home, but there are still some big games coming up. Woodford hosting boone county. Station taking on dunbar. Rockcastle on the road at lincoln and finally corbin and somerset is great matchup. More reel c1 3 another stout team in corbin. The redhounds have a few d-1 prospects who can make plays, but the briar jumpers have some studs as well, but would be missing quarterbak kaiya sheron. It was a long night for the briar jumpers with out there starting qb 2 min before the half kade grundy drops back and hits gavin stevens who makes a great catch then kade grundy hits hayden dick who makes a great bobbling catch to get the briar jumpers to 10 yrd line with 9 sec before half kade grundy is intercepted by seth mills whos makes everyone miss but eventually trips his ownself up right before the half in the begining of the 3 qt briar jumpers throws another int and the redhounds cameron combs makes them pay up the middle to make it 38-14 redhounds the middle to make it 38-14 redhounds corbin wins big 48 to 21. To woodford county now.. Taking on boone.. Yellow jackets rolled to a quick 28-0 lead.. Before the defense took a little nap here.. Kamren anderson breaks not one.. Not two.. Not three.. Not four.. But five tackles before he finds the endzone.. Woodford head coach dennis johnson not happy after that sequence. Yellow jackets offense quickly responds.. Jabari alexander over the middle.. He's got daylight.. But like daniel jones.. Those legs just not working the right way on this play. He'd go down inside the five. Two plays later.. All i can say is it's hard to keep an eye on the ball with that triple option offense. Malik richardson with the touchdown reception. Yellow jackets win going away.. 62-20 dunbar hosting bryan station. Mikaleb coffey pump fakes and scrambles and flips it to joseph bond. He gets a big gain. Bond with the ball again, finds the edge and scores. 21-14 station. Bulldogs respond jake smith to luke olive. He catches it and giddy up! 63 yard touchdown 21 all bond with the ball, appears to go down, but nothing touches the ground. Big gain. Defenders faced with a fourth down deep in bulldog territory. Dunbar gets the stop. Mason hayslett on the tackle. This ended up being a good one...defenders win though. They take down dunbar 35 to 28...defenders improve to 7 and 1. It was a rough night for the rockets noah parkey keeps it himself but great defensive play by the patriots defense causeing and recovering the fumber then the patriots first possession after the fumble clayton davis take a qb sneak for huge gain right up the middle to put the patriots in the redzone then lee amon untouched takes it off for the races for 6 2point converstion rodney alcorn up th middle to make it 8-0 lincoln beats rockcaste 46 to 24.





