At least 26 killed, over 700 injured after earthquake rattles Turkey, Greece

At least 26 people have been killed and over 700 injured after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake rattled Turkey and Greece.

Around 196 aftershocks were felt with 23 hitting over magnitude 4.0.

Turkey’s western Izmir province and Greek islands in the vicinity suffered much of the damage.

A small tsunami also struck the Seferihisar district south of Izmir province, causing floods in the area.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis called Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to offer his condolences and support.

