'None Of Us Are Safe': More Disney Layoffs Coming As Pandemic Closures Continue Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 02:49s - Published on October 31, 2020 'None Of Us Are Safe': More Disney Layoffs Coming As Pandemic Closures Continue With no opening date in sight for Disneyland Resort and Park, a new wave of layoffs is coming to tens of thousands of workers in food and beverage, hotel and retail starting Sunday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend