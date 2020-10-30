Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

17 dead, 709 injured in Turkey after strong earthquake

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:12s - Published
17 dead, 709 injured in Turkey after strong earthquake

17 dead, 709 injured in Turkey after strong earthquake

At least 17 people died and 709 injured as strong earthquake of magnitude 7.0 hit Turkey's Izmir city on October 30.

Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency confirmed the dead toll.

The earthquake brought down several buildings, people are feared to be trapped under the rubble.

The search and rescue operations are underway in the city.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Turkey Turkey Country in Western Asia and Southeastern Europe

At least 26 killed, over 700 injured after earthquake rattles Turkey, Greece [Video]

At least 26 killed, over 700 injured after earthquake rattles Turkey, Greece

At least 26 people have been killed and over 700 injured after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake rattled Turkey and Greece. Around 196 aftershocks were felt with 23 hitting over magnitude 4.0. Turkey’s western Izmir province and Greek islands in the vicinity suffered much of the damage. A small tsunami also struck the Seferihisar district south of Izmir province, causing floods in the area. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis called Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to offer his condolences and support. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:47Published

India calls for 'coordinated' response on states supporting terror & radicalism amid French action

 India was the first non-western country to publically back French President Macron as he faced negative comments by Turkey's Erdogan and Pakistan.
DNA

İzmir İzmir Metropolitan municipality in Aegean, Turkey

Several fatalities after earthquake hits Turkey [Video]

Several fatalities after earthquake hits Turkey

A strong earthquake struck the Aegean Sea on Friday and was felt in both Greece and Turkey, where some buildings collapsed in the coastal province of Izmir, authorities said. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:17Published

Magnitude 7.0 earthquake hits coastal Turkey, Greece, USGS reports

 At least six buildings in Izmir, Turkey have been destroyed. Death toll is not yet known.
USATODAY.com

Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency

Related news from verified sources

Four dead, 120 injured in Turkey as strong earthquake strikes Aegean Sea

Quake of up to 7.0 magnitude felt in Turkey, Greece; buildings collapse in Izmir Province; some...
Hindu - Published Also reported by •SBSBelfast TelegraphCTV NewsThe Age


Strong Aegean Sea earthquake topples buildings in Turkey

A strong earthquake in the Aegean Sea has shaken Turkey and Greece. Several buildings were wrecked in...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comNewsmaxSBSNPRCBC.caThe Age


Turkey earthquake: 6 killed as strong tremors hit Aegean Sea

Six people were killed in Turkey after a strong earthquake struck the Aegean Sea on Friday, bringing...
DNA - Published Also reported by •NPR



Tweets about this

muhammadbySky

Muhammad Yousuf Twenty-seven dead and more than 800 injured after earthquake strikes #Turkey and #Greece https://t.co/mbHcaJ9vds 2 minutes ago

JulieAfterHours

Julie After Hours RT @10NewsFirst: At least 26 people are dead and more than 800 injured after an earthquake in the Aegean Sea that saw buildings tumble in T… 7 minutes ago

mainemomofboys

lepinedavis RT @MariettaDaviz: After a 7.0 magnitude earthquake today in Turkey, the Aegean Sea begins to recede in Izmir alerting a incoming tsunami.… 12 minutes ago

REGENTmanADB

ALANADB. NICE TO BE IMPORTANT,MORE SO TO BE NICE ! Twenty-six dead and more than 700 injured after earthquake strikes Turkey and Greece https://t.co/NTigX9YV0J. JUST… https://t.co/BLzSyeu8XP 22 minutes ago

4yeorry

ellie RT @hyunsungpics: tw // earthquake, tsunami hi there. there was an earthquake in Izmir/Turkey with a magnitude of 7.0, 14 people have bee… 24 minutes ago

photo_journ

John Le Fevre 🇦🇺 😷 🇹🇭🇰🇭 RT @GlobalNewsTH: More than 700 injured, 22 dead after earthquake hits #Turkey and #Greece @9NewsAUS https://t.co/1INyr5Jm4t 25 minutes ago

GlobalNewsTH

Global News Thailand 🇹🇭 More than 700 injured, 22 dead after earthquake hits #Turkey and #Greece @9NewsAUS https://t.co/1INyr5Jm4t 28 minutes ago

GLBPatriotism

Patriot, but not racist like others.🗣#Independent RT @PMBreakingNews: Breaking: At least 4 dead, 120 injured, after a powerful earthquake and tsunami in the Izmir province of Turkey. https… 33 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Earthquake in Greece and Turkey [Video]

Earthquake in Greece and Turkey

Locals and officials search for survivors at a collapsed building after a strong earthquake struck the Aegean Sea on Friday and was felt in both Greece and Turkey, where some buildings collapsed in the..

Credit: Yahoo News     Duration: 01:30Published
Strong Earthquake Hits Turkey And Greece [Video]

Strong Earthquake Hits Turkey And Greece

A strong earthquake struck the Aegean Sea and was felt in both Greece and Turkey, where some buildings collapsed in the coastal province of Izmir.

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published
7.0 Earthquake In Aegean Sea Shakes Turkey, Greece; Buildings Toppled, Tsunami Floods Streets [Video]

7.0 Earthquake In Aegean Sea Shakes Turkey, Greece; Buildings Toppled, Tsunami Floods Streets

A strong earthquake in the Aegean Sea has shaken Turkey and Greece. Several buildings were wrecked in Turkey’s western Izmir province and the quake triggered a tsunami. (10/30/20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:17Published