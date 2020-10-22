Global  
 

ISS timeline: Memorable moments from the space station

ISS timeline: Memorable moments from the space station

ISS timeline: Memorable moments from the space station

Space scientists around the world are preparing to mark the 20th anniversaryof humanity’s continuous presence in outer space.

On November 2, it will beexactly two decades since astronauts have made their homes 250 miles above theEarth, through their uninterrupted occupancy of the International SpaceStation (ISS).

Built, crewed and operated in partnership between the US,Russia, Japan, Canada and Europe, the ISS circles the globe once every 90minutes at a speed of around 17,000 miles per hour.

Here is a timeline of someof the key events associated with the orbiting space lab.


