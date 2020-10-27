Global  
 

Opposition called Pulwama attack a conspiracy by PM Modi: Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on October 31 slammed opposition as he accused them of calling Pulwama terror attack a "conspiracy by Prime Minister Narendra Modi" to "gain sympathy" ahead of 2019 general elections.

"I was the Home Minister when 40 of our soldiers lost their lives in Pulwama attack, they called it a conspiracy hatched by Prime Minister to get sympathy ahead of elections.

We would rather sit at home than do such disgusting politics," said Singh in a public rally in Patna.


