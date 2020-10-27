Opposition called Pulwama attack a conspiracy by PM Modi: Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on October 31 slammed opposition as he accused them of calling Pulwama terror attack a "conspiracy by Prime Minister Narendra Modi" to "gain sympathy" ahead of 2019 general elections.
"I was the Home Minister when 40 of our soldiers lost their lives in Pulwama attack, they called it a conspiracy hatched by Prime Minister to get sympathy ahead of elections.
We would rather sit at home than do such disgusting politics," said Singh in a public rally in Patna.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled the horrific Pulwama incident during his address in Gujarat's Kevadia on October 31. He said, "The country can never forget that some people were not saddened at the sacrifice of the security personnel during the Pulwama attack. At that time, these people were only doing politics...I request them not to do such politics in the interest of the nation." "The way the truth (about Pulwama attack in India) has been admitted in the parliament of the neighbouring country, it has exposed the real faces of those who did politics over the incident," he further added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in virtual interaction with Civil Service Probationers on October 31. PM Modi said, "You are the officers, who will be serving the country when it celebrates 100 years of Independence. From 2022, the 25 years ahead are very important for the country. You have a huge responsibility." He further said, "The public is not just the beneficiary of government policies, programs, but is the real driving force. That is why we need to move from government to governance."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended inaugural event of seaplane service on October 31. He travelled in India's maiden seaplane flight from Kevadia to Sabarmati. The flight connects Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad to Statue of Unity in Kevadia. PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, to celebrate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.
Speaking to media in Patna on October 30, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi spoke on Munger firing incident. Manjhi said, "It won't be right to comment on Munger firing incident before the findings of the probe are out. But Bihar government has taken swift action into the incident and is doing what is required." A mob vandalised Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) and Superintendent of Police (SP) office on October 29 in Munger while protesting against a man's death which took place during Goddess Durga idol immersion clashes on October 26.
Congress leader Sachin Pilot, who is in Patna for campaigning amid ongoing state Assembly elections, is confident of 'Mahagathbandhan' making government in the state. While talking to ANI, he said that on Nov 10, 'Mahagathbandhan' will form the government with a thumping majority. He further added, "Based on CM's bewildered responses and unsatisfactory answers after 5 years, the public has understood that there is a need for change".
