Protests seen in Barcelona against continued COVID-19 restrictions
Residents of Barcelona take to the streets to protest continued lockdown due to COVID-19 today (October 31).
Daniel Welsch RT @grahamkeeley: Protesters clash with police over COVID-19 restrictions in Barcelona, setting fire to rubbish containers and throwing pro… 9 hours ago
grahamkeeley Protesters clash with police over COVID-19 restrictions in Barcelona, setting fire to rubbish containers and throwi… https://t.co/cvbbV2iKkA 22 hours ago
Fires erupt amid clashes between protesters and police in Barcelona over COVID restrictonsClashes erupted in central Barcelona Friday (October 30) between protesters and Catalan police during a demonstration against restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Hospitality workers in Barcelona take to street in protest against COVID-19 restrictionsHundreds of restaurant and hospitality workers took to the streets of Barcelona in protest against new COVID-19 restrictions put in place.
Anti-lockdown campaigners compare Covid-19 to 'man flu'Anti-lockdown campaigners have marched through London in protest at Governmentrestrictions aimed at curbing coronavirus. One protester leader comparedCovid-19 to man flu, while others said the virus..