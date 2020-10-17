Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Protests seen in Barcelona against continued COVID-19 restrictions

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:32s - Published
Protests seen in Barcelona against continued COVID-19 restrictions

Protests seen in Barcelona against continued COVID-19 restrictions

Residents of Barcelona take to the streets to protest continued lockdown due to COVID-19 today (October 31).


You Might Like


Tweets about this

madridESL

Daniel Welsch RT @grahamkeeley: Protesters clash with police over COVID-19 restrictions in Barcelona, setting fire to rubbish containers and throwing pro… 9 hours ago

grahamkeeley

grahamkeeley Protesters clash with police over COVID-19 restrictions in Barcelona, setting fire to rubbish containers and throwi… https://t.co/cvbbV2iKkA 22 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Fires erupt amid clashes between protesters and police in Barcelona over COVID restrictons [Video]

Fires erupt amid clashes between protesters and police in Barcelona over COVID restrictons

Clashes erupted in central Barcelona Friday (October 30) between protesters and Catalan police during a demonstration against restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 02:05Published
Hospitality workers in Barcelona take to street in protest against COVID-19 restrictions [Video]

Hospitality workers in Barcelona take to street in protest against COVID-19 restrictions

Hundreds of restaurant and hospitality workers took to the streets of Barcelona in protest against new COVID-19 restrictions put in place.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 02:38Published
Anti-lockdown campaigners compare Covid-19 to 'man flu' [Video]

Anti-lockdown campaigners compare Covid-19 to 'man flu'

Anti-lockdown campaigners have marched through London in protest at Governmentrestrictions aimed at curbing coronavirus. One protester leader comparedCovid-19 to man flu, while others said the virus..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published