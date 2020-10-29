Luxury Apartments In New York City Hiring Security, election unrest

Westend61/Getty Images Many of Manhattan's high-end residents are hiring armed security guards to protests its residents amid fears over Election Day unrest, the New York Post reported.

Some buildings include Columbus Circle's Time Warner Center and the Chelsea apartments.

Retailers have also been taking precautions in case of unrest, Business Insider previously reported.

At the same time, 220 Central Park, located on Manhattan's "Billionaire's Row" told the Post there are usually security guards in place, but they will be taking extra precautions come Election Day.