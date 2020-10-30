Pep rules out Barcelona return
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has ruled out making a return to Barcelona, after presidential candidate Victor Font said he wanted to bring him back to the Nou Camp.
Pep brushes off Barca speculationPep Guardiola brushes off speculation of a return to Barcelona, saying he is incredibly happy at Manchester City and hopes to stay beyond this season.