Pep rules out Barcelona return

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has ruled out making a return to Barcelona, after presidential candidate Victor Font said he wanted to bring him back to the Nou Camp.


Guardiola rules out Camp Nou return: My period as a Barcelona manager is over

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says his time as a manager of Barcelona “is over” as he ruled...
Pep Guardiola brushes off speculation of a return to Barcelona, saying he is incredibly happy at Manchester City and hopes to stay beyond this season.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:10Published