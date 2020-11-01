Johnson locks down England as UK COVID-19 cases pass 1 million
Non-essential shops must close and people will only be able to leave home for a short list of reasons.
Boris Johnson Self-Quarantines After COVID-19 ScareBusiness Insider reports UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has placed himself under self-isolation.
The move comes after Conservative MP Lee Anderson, who Johnson spent time with last week, announced he..
What are the new lockdown rules?Boris Johnson has ordered the country to stay at home in a bid to stem thespread of coronavirus. A new national lockdown across England means peoplemust stay at home unless for specific reasons. The..
PM promises to end lockdown measures on 2nd DecemberPrime Minister Boris Johnson promises to end lockdown measures on 2nd December while addressing the CBI conference in London. England’s second lockdown begins tomorrow as coronavirus cases threaten..