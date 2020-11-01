Global  
 

Johnson locks down England as UK COVID-19 cases pass 1 million

Non-essential shops must close and people will only be able to leave home for a short list of reasons.


As COVID cases soar and second lockdown is announced, the UK government launches review into toilets. Yes, really

As COVID-19 cases pass the one million mark in the UK and a second lockdown in England is announced,...
Europe’s virus woes multiply with leaders drifting to lockdowns

Europe’s virus woes multiply with leaders drifting to lockdowns UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson became Europe’s latest leader to retreat from a no-lockdown pledge,...
England to enter new lockdown; UK virus cases pass 1 million

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday announced a new month-long lockdown for England...
Boris Johnson Self-Quarantines After COVID-19 Scare [Video]

Boris Johnson Self-Quarantines After COVID-19 Scare

Business Insider reports UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has placed himself under self-isolation. The move comes after Conservative MP Lee Anderson, who Johnson spent time with last week, announced he..

What are the new lockdown rules? [Video]

What are the new lockdown rules?

Boris Johnson has ordered the country to stay at home in a bid to stem thespread of coronavirus. A new national lockdown across England means peoplemust stay at home unless for specific reasons. The..

PM promises to end lockdown measures on 2nd December [Video]

PM promises to end lockdown measures on 2nd December

Prime Minister Boris Johnson promises to end lockdown measures on 2nd December while addressing the CBI conference in London. England’s second lockdown begins tomorrow as coronavirus cases threaten..

