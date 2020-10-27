Global  
 

Tensions high as Ivory Coast votes in presidential polls

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:31s - Published
Tensions high as Ivory Coast votes in presidential polls

Tensions high as Ivory Coast votes in presidential polls

At least 30 killed in violence ahead of polls as President Alassane Ouattara seeks a third term in office.


Ivory Coast Ivory Coast Country in West Africa

Ivory Coast votes for president after unrest [Video]

Ivory Coast votes for president after unrest

Ivory Coast went to the polls despite opposition calls for a boycott and weeks of clashes. President Alassane Ouattara wants a third term, his opponents are crying foul. Lucy Fielder reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:33Published

Alassane Ouattara Alassane Ouattara President of the Ivory Coast (2010–present)


VtopiaModerna

Vtopia Moderna Tensions high as Ivory Coast votes in presidential polls https://t.co/v7OfgU0Nfd @YouTubeより 21 minutes ago

marie_perraudin

Marie Perraudin RT @AFP: Ivory Coast votes in a tense election after an opposition boycott and clashes over President Alassane Ouattara's contested attempt… 2 hours ago

anamafalda1992

Marijke van der Lee Tensions high as Ivory Coast votes in presidential polls https://t.co/36e9OrzU0A 2 hours ago

VtopiaModerna

Vtopia Moderna Tensions high as Ivory Coast votes in presidential polls https://t.co/N0Y0sDwe99 @AJEnglishより 9 hours ago

StandardKenya

The Standard Digital At least 30 people have been killed in pre-election violence, evoking memories of a 2010-2011 crisis that turned Ab… https://t.co/qOPDlXq4lz 14 hours ago

KTNNewsKE

KTN News Ivory Coast votes in a tense election on Saturday after an opposition boycott and clashes over President Alassane O… https://t.co/4ED9awnrga 14 hours ago

Xennial_Times

Xennial Times High tensions in Ivory Coast elections https://t.co/Imcbwzmroa 15 hours ago

ThohaAli

Thoha Ali RT @AJEnglish: Tensions high as Ivory Coast votes in presidential polls https://t.co/dqSQuovM45 https://t.co/vhG03lyEZy 17 hours ago


Ivory Coast risks status as business hub amid fears of unrest [Video]

Ivory Coast risks status as business hub amid fears of unrest

The country was seen as the best business destination in the region, but the upcoming election has sparked fears that political rivalries could again boil over into violence.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:59Published
Ivory Coast votes: Pascal Affi N'Guessan leads fractured FPI party to polls [Video]

Ivory Coast votes: Pascal Affi N'Guessan leads fractured FPI party to polls

Credit: FRANCE 24 English     Duration: 01:44Published
Ivory Coast votes: a popular president turned controversial contender [Video]

Ivory Coast votes: a popular president turned controversial contender

Credit: FRANCE 24 English     Duration: 01:56Published