Tensions high as Ivory Coast votes in presidential polls

At least 30 killed in violence ahead of polls as President Alassane Ouattara seeks a third term in office.



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Ivory Coast Country in West Africa Ivory Coast votes for president after unrest



Ivory Coast went to the polls despite opposition calls for a boycott and weeks of clashes. President Alassane Ouattara wants a third term, his opponents are crying foul. Lucy Fielder reports. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:33 Published on January 1, 1970

Alassane Ouattara President of the Ivory Coast (2010–present)