Starmer: Delay in lockdown will have ‘very real’ human cost

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:55s - Published
Starmer: Delay in lockdown will have ‘very real’ human cost

Starmer: Delay in lockdown will have ‘very real’ human cost

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer has said the delay in imposing a second national lockdown in England will have a "very, very real" human cost and cause restrictions to drag on for longer.

Boris Johnson announced the new restrictions will be imposed from Thursday after rejecting earlier calls from Government scientists for a short, sharp shutdown last month.

Report by Blairm.

Report by Blairm.


Keir Starmer Keir Starmer Leader of the British Labour Party, MP for Holborn and St Pancras

Sir Keir Starmer says delay in imposing second national lockdown in England will have a 'very real' human cost [Video]

Sir Keir Starmer says delay in imposing second national lockdown in England will have a 'very real' human cost

Sir Keir Starmer says the Government has “finally taken the decision it shouldhave taken weeks ago” in imposing the nationwide lockdown for England, and hasindicated Labour would support the measures in a Commons vote. “Everybody isconcerned about the rise in infections, the hospital admissions and tragicallythe number of deaths. That’s why three weeks ago I called for a circuit-break,” Sir Keir told reporters. “The Government completely rejected that onlynow to announce the self-same thing."

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:35Published
Starmer on Corbyn suspension: There's no need for civil war [Video]

Starmer on Corbyn suspension: There's no need for civil war

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer has said "there's no need for a civil war" following the decision to suspend former leader Jeremy Corbyn. The politician said he never wants the Labour Party and antisemitism in the same sentence "ever again". Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:24Published
Starmer: Tier system could be months of ‘prolonged agony’ [Video]

Starmer: Tier system could be months of ‘prolonged agony’

Sir Keir Starmer calls on the Prime Minister to act fast to stem the spread of coronavirus. The Labour leader called the current tier system’s effectiveness into question saying it could cause “months of prolonged agony”. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:07Published
Charlie Sayt to Keir Starmer: Is Jeremy Corbyn anti-semitic? [Video]

Charlie Sayt to Keir Starmer: Is Jeremy Corbyn anti-semitic?

Sir Keir Starmer appears on BBC Breakfast and discusses whether he thinksJeremy Corbyn is anti-semitic following his suspension from the Labour Partyafter the EHRC's findings on anti-Semitism.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

Covid-19: British PM Boris Johnson announces lockdown for England till Dec 2 [Video]

Covid-19: British PM Boris Johnson announces lockdown for England till Dec 2

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced month-long lockdown for England till December 2, 2020. Pubs and restaurants will shut unless serving takeaway food, while all leisure and entertainment venues and non-essential shops will close. Schools will, however, remain open during the month-long lockdown. People will only be allowed to leave home for 'specific reasons'. The ramped-up response comes as Britain surpasses one million cases. Britain recorded nearly 22,000 new infections on Saturday alone. Data showed that the Covid-related deaths in Britain rose by 326 to 46,555.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:11Published
COVID-19: PM Boris Johnson announces lockdown across England till Dec 2 [Video]

COVID-19: PM Boris Johnson announces lockdown across England till Dec 2

Prime Minister of Britain, Boris Johnson announced month-lock down England back into a national lockdown for one month till December 02. People will only be allowed to leave home for "specific reasons". Official figures showed that another 21,915 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19 on October 31, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 1,011,660. The coronavirus-related deaths in Britain rose by 326 to 46,555, the data showed. To bring life back to normal, countries, such as Britain, China, Russia and the United States and India are racing against time to develop coronavirus vaccines.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:12Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Boris Johnson announces a national lockdown for England [Video]

Boris Johnson announces a national lockdown for England

The NHS will be overwhelmed within weeks without a national lockdown in England, Boris Johnson has warned, as he ordered the country to stay at home in a bid to reverse the spread of coronavirus. The Prime Minister said that without action, deaths would reach "several thousand a day", with a "peak of mortality" worse than the country saw during the lockdown in April. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:28Published
'I had to snog Jack Lowden, Saoirse Ronan's a lucky woman!' [Video]

'I had to snog Jack Lowden, Saoirse Ronan's a lucky woman!'

Whilst chatting about his new short film, Cognition, Jeremy Irvine revealed he 'had to snog' Jack Lowden on a project! Side note: Mammia Mia 3 anyone? Report by Mccallumj. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 03:45Published

Woman demands Facebook unblock her account after innocent restaurant search

 A Gold Coast woman has had her account blocked by Facebook after she innocently searched for a local eatery.Ebony Neumann's account was hit with a ban shortly..
New Zealand Herald
Nicola Sturgeon pays tribute to Sir Sean Connery [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon pays tribute to Sir Sean Connery

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has paid tribute to Sir Sean Connery. The Scottish actor known for playing James Bond has died aged 90. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:55Published

England to enter lockdown as Boris Johnson faces criticism for not acting faster

Boris Johnson has announced a four-week national lockdown in England in a bid to control the spread...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Police warn anti-vax and anti-lockdown protesters to disperse or face arrest [Video]

Police warn anti-vax and anti-lockdown protesters to disperse or face arrest

Police have urged hundreds of protesters to immediately leave an anti-vaccine,anti-lockdown protest in Trafalgar Square or face arrest. The warning cameafter heated clashes between demonstrators and..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:25Published