Starmer: Delay in lockdown will have ‘very real’ human cost

Sir Keir Starmer says the Government has “finally taken the decision it shouldhave taken weeks ago” in imposing the nationwide lockdown for England, and hasindicated Labour would support the measures in a Commons vote. “Everybody isconcerned about the rise in infections, the hospital admissions and tragicallythe number of deaths. That’s why three weeks ago I called for a circuit-break,” Sir Keir told reporters. “The Government completely rejected that onlynow to announce the self-same thing."
Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer has said "there's no need for a civil war" following the decision to suspend former leader Jeremy Corbyn. The politician said he never wants the Labour Party and antisemitism in the same sentence "ever again". Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Sir Keir Starmer calls on the Prime Minister to act fast to stem the spread of coronavirus. The Labour leader called the current tier system’s effectiveness into question saying it could cause “months of prolonged agony”. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced month-long lockdown for England till December 2, 2020. Pubs and restaurants will shut unless serving takeaway food, while all leisure and entertainment venues and non-essential shops will close. Schools will, however, remain open during the month-long lockdown. People will only be allowed to leave home for 'specific reasons'. The ramped-up response comes as Britain surpasses one million cases. Britain recorded nearly 22,000 new infections on Saturday alone. Data showed that the Covid-related deaths in Britain rose by 326 to 46,555.
Prime Minister of Britain, Boris Johnson announced month-lock down England back into a national lockdown for one month till December 02. People will only be allowed to leave home for "specific reasons". Official figures showed that another 21,915 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19 on October 31, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 1,011,660. The coronavirus-related deaths in Britain rose by 326 to 46,555, the data showed. To bring life back to normal, countries, such as Britain, China, Russia and the United States and India are racing against time to develop coronavirus vaccines.
The NHS will be overwhelmed within weeks without a national lockdown in England, Boris Johnson has warned, as he ordered the country to stay at home in a bid to reverse the spread of coronavirus. The Prime Minister said that without action, deaths would reach "several thousand a day", with a "peak of mortality" worse than the country saw during the lockdown in April. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
