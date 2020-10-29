Sir Keir Starmer says delay in imposing second national lockdown in England will have a 'very real' human cost

Sir Keir Starmer says the Government has “finally taken the decision it shouldhave taken weeks ago” in imposing the nationwide lockdown for England, and hasindicated Labour would support the measures in a Commons vote.

“Everybody isconcerned about the rise in infections, the hospital admissions and tragicallythe number of deaths.

That’s why three weeks ago I called for a circuit-break,” Sir Keir told reporters.

“The Government completely rejected that onlynow to announce the self-same thing."