Starmer calls on Government to fix 'Test, Trace and Isolate'

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:53s - Published
Starmer calls on Government to fix ‘Test, Trace and Isolate’

Starmer calls on Government to fix ‘Test, Trace and Isolate’

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer has told reporters that England can only come out of a national lockdown on the 2nd December if the Government fixes 'Test, Trace and Isolate', otherwise the virus will still be out of control.

