Starmer calls on Government to fix ‘Test, Trace and Isolate’
Starmer calls on Government to fix ‘Test, Trace and Isolate’
Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer has told reporters that England can only come out of a national lockdown on the 2nd December if the Government fixes 'Test, Trace and Isolate', otherwise the virus will still be out of control.
Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer has said the delay in imposing a second national lockdown in England will have a "very, very real" human cost and cause restrictions to drag on for longer. Boris Johnson announced the new restrictions will be imposed from Thursday after rejecting earlier calls from Government scientists for a short, sharp shutdown last month.
Sir Keir Starmer says the Government has “finally taken the decision it shouldhave taken weeks ago” in imposing the nationwide lockdown for England, and hasindicated Labour would support the measures in a Commons vote. “Everybody isconcerned about the rise in infections, the hospital admissions and tragicallythe number of deaths. That’s why three weeks ago I called for a circuit-break,” Sir Keir told reporters. “The Government completely rejected that onlynow to announce the self-same thing."
Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer has said "there's no need for a civil war" following the decision to suspend former leader Jeremy Corbyn. The politician said he never wants the Labour Party and antisemitism in the same sentence "ever again".
Sir Keir Starmer calls on the Prime Minister to act fast to stem the spread of coronavirus. The Labour leader called the current tier system's effectiveness into question saying it could cause "months of prolonged agony".
Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove has defended the Government's decision to introduce another national lockdown after its regional approach failed to control the spread of coronavirus.
The NHS will be overwhelmed within weeks without a national lockdown in England, Boris Johnson has warned, as he ordered the country to stay at home in a bid to reverse the spread of coronavirus. The Prime Minister said that without action, deaths would reach "several thousand a day", with a "peak of mortality" worse than the country saw during the lockdown in April.