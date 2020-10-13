Starmer calls on Government to fix ‘Test, Trace and Isolate’

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer has told reporters that England can only come out of a national lockdown on the 2nd December if the Government fixes 'Test, Trace and Isolate', otherwise the virus will still be out of control.

Report by Blairm.

