Dodds: The government need to fix Test, Trace and Isolate

Shadow chancellor Anneliese Dodds said the Chancellor is “always a stepbehind”, despite Rishi Sunak extending the furlough scheme until March 2021.She stated it was "the Chancellor’s fourth version of his winter economy planin just six weeks. The Chancellor can change his mind at the last minute, butbusinesses can’t."
Shadow Chancellor Anneliese Dodds says the government's approach to the pandemic has been "last-minute and panicked", as she urged the prime minister to put together a "clear and understandable" plan.
Shadow Chancellor Anneliese Dodds says the latest update to the jobs scheme to protect workers losing income due to restrictions is still not "wide enough" as some workers will be excluded.
The streets of central London were packed on Wednesday evening as people enjoyed their final night of freedom ahead of England's four-week national lockdown. Revellers gathered outside pubs and restaurants in the capital's Soho district for a last hurrah. From 0001 GMT on Thursday November 5, all non-essential shops across England will close, including hospitality venues.
The capital has once again been rendered a ghost town as the second national lockdown in England takes effect. People have been urged to stay home in the wake of rising coronavirus cases.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has confirmed that the government is to extend the furlough scheme till March 2021. His comments come while updating MPs in the House of Commons on the UK economy during the Covid crisis.
Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer has told reporters that England can only come out of a national lockdown on the 2nd December if the Government fixes 'Test, Trace and Isolate', otherwise the virus will..