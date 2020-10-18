Global  
 

Dodds: The government need to fix Test, Trace and Isolate

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:09s - Published
Dodds: The government need to fix Test, Trace and Isolate

Dodds: The government need to fix Test, Trace and Isolate

Shadow Chancellor, Anneliese Dodds has called on the government to use the month-long lockdown to fix the NHS ‘Test, Trace and Isolate’ system.

Report by Browna.

Dodds: The chancellor is "always a step behind" with coronavirus support [Video]

Dodds: The chancellor is "always a step behind" with coronavirus support

Shadow chancellor Anneliese Dodds said the Chancellor is “always a stepbehind”, despite Rishi Sunak extending the furlough scheme until March 2021.She stated it was "the Chancellor’s fourth version of his winter economy planin just six weeks. The Chancellor can change his mind at the last minute, butbusinesses can’t."

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:53Published
Dodds: PM's approach to pandemic last-minute and panicked [Video]

Dodds: PM's approach to pandemic last-minute and panicked

Shadow Chancellor Anneliese Dodds says the government's approach to the pandemic has been "last-minute and panicked", as she urged the prime minister to put together a "clear and understandable" plan. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:25Published
Scope of support not 'wide enough' says Shadow Chancellor [Video]

Scope of support not 'wide enough' says Shadow Chancellor

Shadow Chancellor Anneliese Dodds says the latest update to the jobs scheme to protect workers losing income due to restrictions is still not "wide enough" as some workers will be excluded. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:29Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Londoners enjoy last night of freedom ahead of lockdown [Video]

Londoners enjoy last night of freedom ahead of lockdown

The streets of central London were packed on Wednesday evening as people enjoyed their final night of freedom ahead of England's four-week national lockdown. Revellers gathered outside pubs and restaurants in the capital's Soho district for a last hurrah. From 0001 GMT on Thursday November 5, all non-essential shops across England will close, including hospitality venues. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:03Published

London’s streets quiet once again as lockdown takes effect [Video]

London’s streets quiet once again as lockdown takes effect

The capital has once again been rendered a ghost town as the second national lockdown in England takes effect. People have been urged to stay home in the wake of rising coronavirus cases. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:47Published
Rishi Sunak extends furlough scheme till March 2021 [Video]

Rishi Sunak extends furlough scheme till March 2021

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has confirmed that the government is to extend the furlough scheme till March 2021. His comments come while updating MPs in the House of Commons on the UK economy during the Covid crisis. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:40Published

Covid-19: 'Stay in lockdown until R number is below 1' - Keir Starmer

The Labour leader says the government must improve its test, trace and isolate processes.
BBC News - Published


Starmer calls on Government to fix ‘Test, Trace and Isolate’ [Video]

Starmer calls on Government to fix ‘Test, Trace and Isolate’

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer has told reporters that England can only come out of a national lockdown on the 2nd December if the Government fixes 'Test, Trace and Isolate', otherwise the virus will..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:53Published
Police to access contact tracing details [Video]

Police to access contact tracing details

Police are being granted access to the details of people told to self-isolate by the government's Test and Trace scheme.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:15Published
Police to access Test and Trace details [Video]

Police to access Test and Trace details

The police are are being granted access to the details of people told to self-isolate by the government's Test and Trace scheme.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 01:38Published