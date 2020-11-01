Global  
 

Typhoon Goni batters the Philippines

At least four people have died and nearly 350,000 are in evacuation centres as a super typhoon hits the Philippines.


A super typhoon — the world's strongest this year— has made landfall in the eastern Philippines....
Super Typhoon Goni smashed into the Philippines this morning (November 1st) killing at least four people.

Super Typhoon Goni smashed into the Philippines this morning (November 1st) bringing strong wind, heavy rain and severe floods.

Super Typhoon Goni smashed into the Philippines this morning (November 1) bringing strong wind, heavy rain and severe floods.

