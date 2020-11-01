Typhoon Goni batters the Philippines
At least four people have died and nearly 350,000 are in evacuation centres as a super typhoon hits the Philippines.
Nigeria Newsdesk Four dead as Typhoon Goni batters Philippines https://t.co/0R9aACiKFw 3 minutes ago
Super Typhoon Goni blasts street in PhilippinesSuper Typhoon Goni smashed into the Philippines this morning (November 1st) killing at least four people.
Super Typhoon Goni causes severe floods as it moves across the PhilippinesSuper Typhoon Goni smashed into the Philippines this morning (November 1st) bringing strong wind, heavy rain and severe floods.
Boy swims through Philippines streets flooded by Typhoon GoniSuper Typhoon Goni smashed into the Philippines this morning (November 1) bringing strong wind, heavy rain and severe floods.