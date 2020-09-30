Duchess of Cambridge: The nation is indebted to NHS key workers
The Duchess of Cambridge has spoken of how the nation is “indebted” tothousands of heroic key workers and NHS frontline staff as a new nationallockdown looms. In a video preview, released ahead of her appearance withPrince William for Sunday night’s Pride Of Britain Awards 2020, Kate says thecountry is “indebted” to them as “their hard work still goes on”.
The royalcouple made a special visit to Britain’s oldest hospital, London’s StBartholomew’s to present NHS representatives with a special recognition awardfor the Daily Mirror Pride Of Britain Awards, in partnership with TSB, on ITVat 9pm.
The NHS will be overwhelmed within weeks without a national lockdown in England, Boris Johnson has warned, as he ordered the country to stay at home in a bid to reverse the spread of coronavirus. The Prime Minister said that without action, deaths would reach "several thousand a day", with a "peak of mortality" worse than the country saw during the lockdown in April. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Boris Johnson and his fiancee Carrie Symonds have thanked the NHS for their hard work in their first TV appearance together. The pair went on to nominate a number of NHS staff members for The Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards 2020. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Mandatory credit: ITV The Prime Minister and his fiancee have made their firstTV appearance together to praise the nation’s NHS heroes - and thank them forsaving his life. The couple filmed their tribute to frontline workers for thisSunday’s Pride Of Britain Awards on ITV at 9pm.
Six-year-old Tony Hudgell has been given the Good Morning Britain YoungFundraiser Award for raising more than £1 million in a lockdown walkingchallenge. Emmie Narayn-Nicholas, 11, has been given the Child of CourageAward after being diagnosed with leukaemia and opening Emmie's Kitchen to helpother patients' families.
Over a hundred theatre workers gathered in pouring rain to perform a medley ofshow tunes in Parliament Square, Westminster today. It was the finale of aweek of protest calling for further support from the Government for the arts,as many of those working both on stage and backstage have been out of worksince March, due to the pandemic. Interviews in order: Gary White, LeadProducer, We Make Events. Steve Moss, Conductor and Musical Director, West EndWaiting. Lee Durnford, Founder, West End Waiting.
High street bank TSB has said it will cut around 900 jobs and close 164 of itsbranches. The Spanish-owned bank said the cuts have been driven by a“significant shift in customer behaviour”, as fewer customers use branches infavour of online banking
