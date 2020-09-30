Duchess of Cambridge: The nation is indebted to NHS key workers

The Duchess of Cambridge has spoken of how the nation is “indebted” tothousands of heroic key workers and NHS frontline staff as a new nationallockdown looms. In a video preview, released ahead of her appearance withPrince William for Sunday night’s Pride Of Britain Awards 2020, Kate says thecountry is “indebted” to them as “their hard work still goes on”.

The royalcouple made a special visit to Britain’s oldest hospital, London’s StBartholomew’s to present NHS representatives with a special recognition awardfor the Daily Mirror Pride Of Britain Awards, in partnership with TSB, on ITVat 9pm.