Police arrest suspect after two die in Quebec stabbings

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:30s - Published
Police arrest suspect after two die in Quebec stabbings

Police arrest suspect after two die in Quebec stabbings

Police said five victims have been transported to a hospital, however, there was no immediate word on their conditions.View on euronews


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Quebec City Quebec City Provincial capital city in Quebec, Canada

2 Reported Killed in Halloween Stabbing Spree in Quebec City

 The police arrested a suspect in the attack, a man in his mid-20s who they said was dressed in medieval garb. Five people were said to be injured in the attack.
NYTimes.com

Man in Medieval clothes kills at least two in Quebec, Canada

 A man dressed in Medieval clothing attacked multiple victims with what police called a "bladed weapon" in Quebec on Saturday night local time, leaving at least..
New Zealand Herald

At least 2 dead, 5 injured after man in ‘medieval clothes’ goes on stabbing spree in Quebec

 At least two people were killed and five more wounded in a stabbing attack in Quebec, Canada on early Sunday morning. Police have arrested the suspect. The..
WorldNews

At least two dead in Quebec stabbing, local media say

 Police have made one arrest but tell people to stay indoors in the Canadian city after the incident.
BBC News

Related news from verified sources

Quebec City stabbings leave 2 dead, 5 wounded; police arrest suspect

Police in Quebec City early Sunday arrested a man on suspicion of killing two people and injuring...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •Jerusalem Post


Quebec City police searching for suspect after stabbings

Police in Quebec City say they are hunting for a man dressed in medieval clothing and armed with a...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •euronews


2 killed in stabbing incident in Canada, 20 year-old-man arrested

At least two people were killed and five others injured in a stabbing incident in the Canadian city...
Mid-Day - Published


