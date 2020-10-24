Moldova presidential election heads to runoff with no winner in first round

Preliminary results from Moldova showed President Igor Dodon and pro-European candidate Maia Sandu at the top, with the two heading to a runoff on November 15.View on euronews

By Alexander Tanas CHISINAU (Reuters) - Moldovans started to vote in a presidential election on Sunday in which the pro-Russian incumbent Igor Dodon is bidding..

Moldovans vote in presidential election under Moscow's gaze Pro-Russian incumbent Igor Dodon is bidding for a second term against former prime minister Maia Sandu.

'Moldova is at a crossroads,' leader of pro-European opposition Maia Sandu tells Euronews "We need a president who's going to defend Moldova's national interests regardless of whether this is in relation to Russia or other countries," Sandu said.

'Moldova is at a crossroads. It either becomes a functional state - or it fails.' Maia Sandu is the former Prime Minister of Moldova and candidate in the Presidential election. In this edition of Euronews' Global Conversation, Rosie Wright asks her about what Sandu calls Moldova's crossroads moment: between east and west, between functionality - or becoming a failed state.

Moldova's election will be bitter, divisive and very, very close: Here's what you need to know In 2016, just 70,000 votes separated Igor Dodon and Maia Sandu. In 2020, it could be even closer.