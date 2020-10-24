Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Moldova presidential election heads to runoff with no winner in first round

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 01:00s - Published
Moldova presidential election heads to runoff with no winner in first round

Moldova presidential election heads to runoff with no winner in first round

Preliminary results from Moldova showed President Igor Dodon and pro-European candidate Maia Sandu at the top, with the two heading to a runoff on November 15.View on euronews


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Moldova Moldova Republic in Eastern Europe

Moldova's election will be bitter, divisive and very, very close: Here's what you need to know [Video]

Moldova's election will be bitter, divisive and very, very close: Here's what you need to know

In 2016, just 70,000 votes separated Igor Dodon and Maia Sandu. In 2020, it could be even closer. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 03:13Published
'Moldova is at a crossroads. It either becomes a functional state - or it fails.' [Video]

'Moldova is at a crossroads. It either becomes a functional state - or it fails.'

Maia Sandu is the former Prime Minister of Moldova and candidate in the Presidential election. In this edition of Euronews' Global Conversation, Rosie Wright asks her about what Sandu calls Moldova's crossroads moment: between east and west, between functionality - or becoming a failed state.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 08:44Published
'Moldova is at a crossroads,' leader of pro-European opposition Maia Sandu tells Euronews [Video]

'Moldova is at a crossroads,' leader of pro-European opposition Maia Sandu tells Euronews

"We need a president who's going to defend Moldova's national interests regardless of whether this is in relation to Russia or other countries," Sandu said.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:45Published

Maia Sandu Maia Sandu

Moldovans vote in presidential election under Moscow's gaze [Video]

Moldovans vote in presidential election under Moscow's gaze

Pro-Russian incumbent Igor Dodon is bidding for a second term against former prime minister Maia Sandu.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:53Published

Moldovans vote in presidential election as pro-Moscow incumbent bids for second term

 By Alexander Tanas CHISINAU (Reuters) - Moldovans started to vote in a presidential election on Sunday in which the pro-Russian incumbent Igor Dodon is bidding..
WorldNews

Igor Dodon Igor Dodon Moldovan politician


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Barrett confirmed as Supreme Court justice in partisan vote [Video]

Barrett confirmed as Supreme Court justice in partisan vote

Monday’s 52-48 vote was the closest high court confirmation ever to a presidential election, and the first in modern times with no support from the minority party.

Credit: KEZIPublished
How The Winner Of A Presidential Election Is Really Declared [Video]

How The Winner Of A Presidential Election Is Really Declared

Many Americans believe that once the media 'calls' a presidential election and one candidate gives a concession speech, the other is officially named the winner. But according to Voice of America,..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published
Fun Facts About Election Day In America: Tie-Breakers [Video]

Fun Facts About Election Day In America: Tie-Breakers

US presidential elections can be very tight. In 2000, for example, it took the Supreme Court to decide between Democrat Al Gore and Republican George W. Bush. But there are other ways to pick a winner..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published