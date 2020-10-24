Moldova presidential election heads to runoff with no winner in first round

Maia Sandu is the former Prime Minister of Moldova and candidate in the Presidential election. In this edition of Euronews' Global Conversation, Rosie Wright asks her about what Sandu calls Moldova's crossroads moment: between east and west, between functionality - or becoming a failed state.View on euronews
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 08:44Published
US presidential elections can be very tight. In 2000, for example, it took the Supreme Court to decide between Democrat Al Gore and Republican George W. Bush.
But there are other ways to pick a winner..