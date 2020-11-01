WhatsApp confirms disappearing messages features

Global  
 

Facebook-owned instant messaging application WhatsApp has confirmed its new exciting disappearing messages feature which, once enabled, will make new messages sent in individual or group chats disappear after seven days.

As per the information provided on the support page, enabling the settings will not affect the messages previously sent or received in chat.

While the users can themselves turn disappearing messages on and off for individual chats, in a group chat, only the admins will get to use the feature.


