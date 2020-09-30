|
Billy Tubbs, Former Oklahoma Basketball Coach, Dies At 85
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:23s - Published
Billy Tubbs, Former Oklahoma Basketball Coach, Dies At 85
Billy Tubbs, the colorful coach with the high-octane system known as Billy Ball who brought Oklahoma basketball to prominence in the 1980s, died Sunday.
He was 85.
